Severe thunderstorm knocks out power as lines downed in northern New Brunswick
A thunderstorm that raged across northern New Brunswick has knocked out power to thousands of residents and left streets littered with utility poles. More than 4,000 people were without power today due to heavy winds that knocked down power lines throughout the Acadian peninsula.
