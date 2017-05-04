Service New Brunswick posts revisions to 1,285 property assessments, tax bills

This house on Mockler Street in Oromocto, which belongs to Anthony Hynes, was assessed at $301,300 - a 19 per cent increase over the last year. Service New Brunswick quietly posted revisions to the assessment and tax bills of 1,285 properties over the weekend, offering further evidence that a new assessment system pressed into service last year, generated hugely inflated valuations and tax bills for many homeowners.

