Seeking out new material

Sydney-based electronic duo Boo Seeka will bring their unique sound to the Prince of Wales Hotel this Saturday night. Bunbury is next in line for a taste of some of Sydney-based duo Boo Seeka's newest sounds with the dream-tronica band set to take to the Prince of Wales Hotel's stage this Saturday night as part of its Does This Last tour.
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since ...
|16 hr
|who do u call
|1
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|Apr 30
|chugs are POS
|8
|Ian Bush trial: Letters sent to 'Extortion Cana...
|Apr 28
|The Hand of FATE
|1
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|Apr 21
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Apr 19
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
