Rural roads in southwestern New Brunswick to receive millions in upgrades
The New Brunswick government says it will spend more than $5 million this construction season on rural roads in Charlotte and York counties. They construction will focus on nine kilometres of road on Route 630 and another nine kilometres on nearby Route 3. They are key roads for communities like St. Stephen and McAdam - which thrive on the tourism they bring to the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Brad
|32
|Mob justice incident in Grand Manan features in... (Sep '06)
|Fri
|Max Power
|127
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ...
|May 19
|Snotberger StNorb...
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since ...
|May 4
|who do u call
|1
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|Apr 30
|chugs are POS
|8
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC