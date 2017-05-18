Rural roads in southwestern New Bruns...

Rural roads in southwestern New Brunswick to receive millions in upgrades

The New Brunswick government says it will spend more than $5 million this construction season on rural roads in Charlotte and York counties. They construction will focus on nine kilometres of road on Route 630 and another nine kilometres on nearby Route 3. They are key roads for communities like St. Stephen and McAdam - which thrive on the tourism they bring to the area.

