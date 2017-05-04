Remembering Prince Philip's glamour a...

Remembering Prince Philip's glamour and gaffes as he retires from public life

News of Prince Philip's retirement from public life has sparked fond memories of his glamour and gaffes as Canadian royal watchers recall the visits of a man who transitioned from rebellious modern monarch to royal elder statesman while staunchly supporting dozens of causes. Buckingham Palace released a statement Thursday saying that Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, would retire from royal duties this fall.

