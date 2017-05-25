RCMP trial on Labour Code offences enters final day before break
RCMP officers use their vehicles to create a perimeter in Moncton, N.B., on June 4, 2014., during the search for gunman Justin Bourque. The RCMP's trial on alleged violations of the Canada Labour Code in connection with the shooting deaths of three Moncton officers and the wounding of two others enters its final day Friday before a two-week break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08)
|May 24
|A Criminology Stu...
|41
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 24
|Walter Weird Cons...
|12
|Mob justice incident in Grand Manan features in... (Sep '06)
|May 19
|Max Power
|127
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ...
|May 19
|Snotberger StNorb...
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since ...
|May 4
|who do u call
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC