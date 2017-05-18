RCMP showed due diligence on rifles, ...

RCMP showed due diligence on rifles, lawyer tells Moncton massacre trial

18 hrs ago

A lawyer for the RCMP says evidence at its Labour Code trial stemming from a 2014 shooting rampage in Moncton, N.B., will show the force exercised due diligence in rolling out its carbine rifles program. The RCMP is accused of allegedly failing to provide members and supervisors with the appropriate information, instruction, equipment and training in an active-shooter event.

