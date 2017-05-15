RCMP Labour Code trial hears from tra...

RCMP Labour Code trial hears from training expert who analyzed Moncton shooting

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

A police training expert has told the RCMP's Labour Code trial that some of the actions of officers responding to a 2014 shooting rampage were consistent with their training, while others caused him concern. Sgt. Sam Tease was part of a team that analyzed the response to the Moncton, N.B., incident as part of an independent review led by retired RCMP assistant commissioner Alphonse MacNeil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... 5 hr Michael 1
News Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since ... May 4 who do u call 1
News Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p... Apr 30 chugs are POS 8
News Ian Bush trial: Letters sent to 'Extortion Cana... Apr 28 The Hand of FATE 1
News 'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h... Apr 21 after the fact 1
News What's up Today (Jul '08) Apr 19 dlsanford 10
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... Apr 18 Crawford 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,232 • Total comments across all topics: 281,070,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC