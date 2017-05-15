RCMP Labour Code trial hears from training expert who analyzed Moncton shooting
A police training expert has told the RCMP's Labour Code trial that some of the actions of officers responding to a 2014 shooting rampage were consistent with their training, while others caused him concern. Sgt. Sam Tease was part of a team that analyzed the response to the Moncton, N.B., incident as part of an independent review led by retired RCMP assistant commissioner Alphonse MacNeil.
