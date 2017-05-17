Rain fails to dampen Charles's spirit...

Rain fails to dampen Charles's spirits during Kew Gardens visit

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: News Shopper

The Prince of Wales was forced to shelter under an umbrella when he visited Kew Gardens' star borders attraction but he vowed to return to get some ideas for his own efforts. Charles did not let a downpour spoil his visit to the Great Broad Walk Borders - believed to be the world's longest double herbaceous borders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Shopper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... Tue Michael 1
News Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since ... May 4 who do u call 1
News Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p... Apr 30 chugs are POS 8
News Ian Bush trial: Letters sent to 'Extortion Cana... Apr 28 The Hand of FATE 1
News 'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h... Apr 21 after the fact 1
News What's up Today (Jul '08) Apr 19 dlsanford 10
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... Apr 18 Crawford 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,103,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC