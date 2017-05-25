Province's 1st registered midwife on ...

Province's 1st registered midwife on duty and tackling challenges

New Brunswick's first registered midwife says she started the job aware of the challenges ahead for the profession, which, despite its long history around the world, was only recently allowed back in the province. Melissa Langlais has been hired under a one-year pilot project and will soon be joined by three other midwives.

