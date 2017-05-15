Prince of Wales calls for 'open dialo...

Prince of Wales calls for 'open dialogue' across different faiths and cultures

The Prince of Wales has stressed the need for "cultural connectivity" as he spoke of how fears of difference are being "stoked and spread through social media". Heir to the throne Charles was on a visit to Oxford to open the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies' new building, next to Magdalen College.

