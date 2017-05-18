Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Attending...

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Attending Pippa Middleton Wedding Reception After Markle Skips Ceremony

Despite reports that Meghan Markle would attend Pippa Middleton's wedding with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was nowhere to be seen at the church service in the village of Bucklebury this morning. In fact, at the time of the St. Mark's service, Markle was photographed in London, having a spa day, readying herself to make her mark on Harry's arm tonight at the wedding reception of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews on the private Middleton property in the county of Berkshire .

