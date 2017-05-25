Pleas expected from 11 charged in raids on Saint John dispensaries

HBB Medical Inc. on Rothesay Road was one of the six medical marijuana dispensaries raided by police on Jan. 24. Eleven people charged in connection with a series of police raids at medical marijuana dispensaries in Saint John earlier this year are expected to enter pleas this morning. The accused either owned or worked for the six dispensaries, according to police, and are facing charges of drug trafficking or possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

