'People of the Dawn:' First Nations exhibit shows The Wabanaki Way
A close look at the intricate bead work in a moccasin, part of a new First Nations exhibition of historic artefacts opening in June at the Fredericton Regional Museum. It's called The Wabanaki Way and opens to the public on June 9. But the museum offered a sneak peak Tuesday, led by Ramona Nicholas from Tobique First Nation.
