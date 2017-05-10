Ottawa given geography lesson after placing famous New Brunswick rock formation in Nova Scotia
New Brunswick had to give Ottawa a geography lesson after it mistakenly putting the famous Hopewell Rocks in the wrong province. The "flower pot" rocks are one of the province's premier tourist destinations, and the official Tourism New Brunswick Twitter feed objected Wednesday when Statistics Canada's Twitter feed put them in Nova Scotia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since ...
|May 4
|who do u call
|1
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|Apr 30
|chugs are POS
|8
|Ian Bush trial: Letters sent to 'Extortion Cana...
|Apr 28
|The Hand of FATE
|1
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|Apr 21
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Apr 19
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC