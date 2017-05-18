Ontario teen wins award named in hono...

Ontario teen wins award named in honour or Princess Diana

14 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

An Ontario teenager is one of 20 young people from around the world who were awarded the inaugural Diana Award by Prince William and Prince Harry at St. James Palace in London on Thursday. The award was established up in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, and her belief that young people have the power to change the world for the better.

