Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since Jordan: ministry
There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from 20 hrs ago, titled Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since Jordan: ministry. In it, Canada.com reports that:
Judges in Ontario stayed 68 criminal cases in the first eight months since the Supreme Court of Canada imposed new limits on trial delays. Newly released figures from the Ministry of the Attorney General reveal there have been 296 applications to get cases tossed for delay between July 2016 and March 15, 2017.
