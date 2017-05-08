Nuclear commission surprised Saint John lacks Lepreau-related evacuation plan
Members of the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission were surprised to learn Tuesday that the City of Saint John does not have an evacuation plan specific to an emergency at the Point Lepreau nuclear power plant. 'It's been a long time since we've actually discussed that type of event for the city of Saint John.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since ...
|May 4
|who do u call
|1
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|Apr 30
|chugs are POS
|8
|Ian Bush trial: Letters sent to 'Extortion Cana...
|Apr 28
|The Hand of FATE
|1
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|Apr 21
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Apr 19
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC