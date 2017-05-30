New water-advisory system at Parlee Beach errs on second day
The advisory also said no water samples were taken at Parlee Beach on Saturday "because of safety concerns" as a result of the bad weather. A brand new water-advisory system for Parlee Beach has already suffered an error on its second day of operation.
