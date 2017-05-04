New Brunswick prepares for possibilit...

New Brunswick prepares for possibility of 'serious' flooding this weekend

WATCH ABOVE: The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization is telling residents to be prepared for significant amounts of rain that could lead to major flooding over the weekend. Residents living along the St. John River are being told to prepare their properties, be on alert and ready with 72-hour emergency preparedness kits.

