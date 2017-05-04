New Brunswick prepares for possibility of 'serious' flooding this weekend
WATCH ABOVE: The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization is telling residents to be prepared for significant amounts of rain that could lead to major flooding over the weekend. Residents living along the St. John River are being told to prepare their properties, be on alert and ready with 72-hour emergency preparedness kits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since ...
|Thu
|who do u call
|1
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|Apr 30
|chugs are POS
|8
|Ian Bush trial: Letters sent to 'Extortion Cana...
|Apr 28
|The Hand of FATE
|1
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|Apr 21
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Apr 19
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC