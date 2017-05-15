N.L. schools advance in Samsung Solve...

N.L. schools advance in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Challenge

15 hrs ago

Nine schools in Newfoundland and Labrador are among the 150 regional finalists advancing in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Challenge. The contest engaged students from grades 6 to 12 across Canada to identify issues in their local communities and develop solutions using science, technology, engineering and mathematics .

