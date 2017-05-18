N.B. only province to achieve gender equity among provincial court judges
New Brunswick is the only province with an equal number of women and men serving as full-time provincial court judges, CBC News has learned. New Brunswick now has 12 female and 12 male judges after the Gallant government appointed five new women last month.
