More gardens, greenspace and transit:...

More gardens, greenspace and transit: NCC releases 50-year plan for the capital

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Ottawa Business Journal

The National Capital Commission released a new long-term vision for Ottawa-Gatineau on Tuesday, drawing praise from local business leaders for its potential to help attract tourists and skilled workers to the region. The Plan for Canada's Capital, 2017-2067 calls for a new national botanical gardens on the west side of the Rideau Canal, a new Sir John A. Macdonald riverfront park between LeBreton Flats and Mud Lake in Britannia, a public park overlooking Chaudiere Falls, a renewal of Nepean Point and streetscape enhancements along downtown roads such as Sparks and Metcalfe streets as well as Laurier Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since ... May 4 who do u call 1
News Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p... Apr 30 chugs are POS 8
News Ian Bush trial: Letters sent to 'Extortion Cana... Apr 28 The Hand of FATE 1
News 'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h... Apr 21 after the fact 1
News What's up Today (Jul '08) Apr 19 dlsanford 10
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... Apr 18 Crawford 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,897,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC