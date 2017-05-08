More gardens, greenspace and transit: NCC releases 50-year plan for the capital
The National Capital Commission released a new long-term vision for Ottawa-Gatineau on Tuesday, drawing praise from local business leaders for its potential to help attract tourists and skilled workers to the region. The Plan for Canada's Capital, 2017-2067 calls for a new national botanical gardens on the west side of the Rideau Canal, a new Sir John A. Macdonald riverfront park between LeBreton Flats and Mud Lake in Britannia, a public park overlooking Chaudiere Falls, a renewal of Nepean Point and streetscape enhancements along downtown roads such as Sparks and Metcalfe streets as well as Laurier Avenue.
