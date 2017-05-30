Microbiologist hopes Lyme disease hot zones will get new program's attention
A doctor and microbiologist investigating Lyme disease in the Maritimes is applauding the federal government's new Lyme disease research network aimed at improving diagnosis and treatment. Dr. Todd Hatchette, the head of microbiology at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax, said he supports the evidence-based approach of the $4-million initiative.
