Marissa Shephard waives right to preliminary hearing in death of Baylee Wylie
Marissaa Shephard, the Moncton woman who is accused of murdering 18-year-old Baylee Wylie in December of 2015 and setting a residence on fire, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Monday morning. Her case will proceed directly to the Court of Queen's Bench.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|Sun
|chugs are POS
|8
|Ian Bush trial: Letters sent to 'Extortion Cana...
|Apr 28
|The Hand of FATE
|1
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|Apr 21
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Apr 19
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC