Last supper: Wednesday's Premier's Dinner last time for corporate donations
The annual dinner with the premier Wednesday night will be the last time corporations and unions can buy expensive tickets with the money going to the political party. New Brunswick Liberals will be in Moncton this evening enjoying one last large money haul from business donors just hours before the practice becomes illegal and critical corporate support for political parties in the province is shut down for good.
