Kennebecasis firefighters try to shed toxins working up sweat in detox box
A special detox box where firefighters can sweat out the dangerous chemicals they absorb at fire scenes has been introduced to the Kennebecasis Valley Fire Department. The new detoxification unit, the first of its kind in New Brunswick, is for helping firefighters remove toxins and smoke from their bodies.
