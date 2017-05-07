in Photos: Dramatic images capture devastating floods from coast to coast

In New Brunswick, nearly 150 millimetres of rain fell in parts of the province resulting in the St. John River spilling over its banks flooding streets and forcing some road closures. This couple did not have to fight for a seat since they were the only ones to wade through the flood water from the St. John River to get to this bench in Carleton Park on the north side of Fredericton, NB, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

