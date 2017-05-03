'I thought he was dead': Bathurst police officer revives newborn

Mickael was put on oxygen at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst after he stopped breathing on Sunday morning. "I was picturing him in a coffin, I really thought he was gone," said the Bathurst mother, whose son was born April 14. On Sunday, Basque had just finished feeding Mickael, when she noticed his lips were turning blue, his face was grey and he wasn't moving.

