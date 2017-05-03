'I thought he was dead': Bathurst police officer revives newborn
Mickael was put on oxygen at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst after he stopped breathing on Sunday morning. "I was picturing him in a coffin, I really thought he was gone," said the Bathurst mother, whose son was born April 14. On Sunday, Basque had just finished feeding Mickael, when she noticed his lips were turning blue, his face was grey and he wasn't moving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since ...
|4 hr
|who do u call
|1
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|Apr 30
|chugs are POS
|8
|Ian Bush trial: Letters sent to 'Extortion Cana...
|Apr 28
|The Hand of FATE
|1
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|Apr 21
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Apr 19
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC