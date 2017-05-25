'I got my life back': New sleep disor...

'I got my life back': New sleep disorder clinic opens in Moncton

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: CBC News

Denise Theriault, a patient of Matthieu Gaudet at the new sleep clinic, suffered from a debilitating sleep disorder for six years. A new clinic specializing in sleep disorders opened Monday at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10) Sun stolen ambulance 8
News Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08) May 24 A Criminology Stu... 41
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... May 24 Walter Weird Cons... 12
News Mob justice incident in Grand Manan features in... (Sep '06) May 19 Max Power 127
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ... May 19 Snotberger StNorb... 1
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,520 • Total comments across all topics: 281,375,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC