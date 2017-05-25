'I got my life back': New sleep disorder clinic opens in Moncton
Denise Theriault, a patient of Matthieu Gaudet at the new sleep clinic, suffered from a debilitating sleep disorder for six years. A new clinic specializing in sleep disorders opened Monday at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton.
