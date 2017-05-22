House fire displaces 10 people in Moncton
The fire started around 5 p.m. on Monday at 129 Dominion St., inside a house which contained several apartments. Disaster volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross arranged emergency lodging, food and clothing purchases for nine of the 10 adults who have temporarily been displaced.
