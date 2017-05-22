Hold up on the s'mores: Fires limited...

Hold up on the s'mores: Fires limited to overnight

People hoping to have a Victoria Day camp fire will have to hold off until the evening. The provincial government has issued restrictions on burning across the province for Monday evening.

