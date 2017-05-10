Help is on the way for iconic New Brunswick beach contaminated with human waste
With its long ribbon of sandy shores, New Brunswick's Parlee Beach is one of the top tourist draws in Atlantic Canada, boasting the warmest salt water in Canada. Last summer, though, the famous provincial park at Shediac, N.B., was plagued by reports that human and animal waste in the water posed a health risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since ...
|May 4
|who do u call
|1
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|Apr 30
|chugs are POS
|8
|Ian Bush trial: Letters sent to 'Extortion Cana...
|Apr 28
|The Hand of FATE
|1
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|Apr 21
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Apr 19
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC