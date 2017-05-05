Heavy rain likely to cause flooding in areas across Canada
The heavy rains have left large portions of the piers in Port Dalhousie under water and pathways water-logged on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Julie Jocsak/ St. Catharines Standard/ Postmedia Network A forecast of heavy rain in waterlogged central Canada and in both the Atlantic and Pacific regions has residents and emergency officials bracing for flood conditions through Friday and the weekend.
