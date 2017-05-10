Gagetown soldier faces sexual assault, voyeurism, child porn charges
Cpl. Colin McGregor, now based at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in Oromocto, has been charged with numerous offences and is facing a possible court martial. A soldier at the Canadian military base in Oromocto, N.B., is facing several charges, including sexual assault, voyeurism and possession of child pornography, after electronic devices and videos were seized from his former residence near Washington, D.C., in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
