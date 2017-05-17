Fredericton cab driver accused of sexual assault gets verdict today
Bahman Babakhani, 48, is accused of inappropriately touching two women on separate occasions early on Sept. 3 and Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|Tue
|Michael
|1
|Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since ...
|May 4
|who do u call
|1
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|Apr 30
|chugs are POS
|8
|Ian Bush trial: Letters sent to 'Extortion Cana...
|Apr 28
|The Hand of FATE
|1
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|Apr 21
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Apr 19
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC