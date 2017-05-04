Flooding likely with up to 100 mm of rain expected this weekend
Skies over New Brunswick will cloud over today with pleasant temperatures in the mid teens but stormy weather will move in tonight. "Winds will increase out of the southeast through the overnight with gusts as high as 50 km/h by tomorrow morning," said CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.
