Fish plant burns to the ground on isl...

Fish plant burns to the ground on island in northern New Brunswick

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Daily Courier

A fish plant in northeastern New Brunswick has been destroyed by fire, dealing another blow to a community hit by a major ice storm this winter and suspected tornadoes last week. RCMP Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08) 17 hr A Criminology Stu... 41
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... Wed Walter Weird Cons... 12
News Mob justice incident in Grand Manan features in... (Sep '06) May 19 Max Power 127
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ... May 19 Snotberger StNorb... 1
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
News Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since ... May 4 who do u call 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,887 • Total comments across all topics: 281,267,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC