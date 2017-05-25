Fire displaces family of 4 in Riverview
A fire at their Riverview home displaced a family of four on Monday afternoon, including one man who is being treated for smoke inhalation at hospital. Dan Bedell, communications director with the Atlantic Canadian Red Cross said the mother and her children are staying at a hotel for the night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10)
|Sun
|stolen ambulance
|8
|Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08)
|May 24
|A Criminology Stu...
|41
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 24
|Walter Weird Cons...
|12
|Mob justice incident in Grand Manan features in... (Sep '06)
|May 19
|Max Power
|127
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ...
|May 19
|Snotberger StNorb...
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC