Federal inmate dies by suicide after ...

Federal inmate dies by suicide after 118 days in solitary confinement

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: CBC News

Guy Langlois, who spent 18 years in jail, died by suicide at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., putting an end to his 118-day stay in solitary confinement. Alison Crawford is a senior reporter in CBC's parliamentary bureau, covering justice, public safety, the Supreme Court and Liberal Party of Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... 3 hr Conservative Conq... 11
News Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08) 6 hr Scorpionan50 39
News Mob justice incident in Grand Manan features in... (Sep '06) May 19 Max Power 127
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ... May 19 Snotberger StNorb... 1
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
News Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since ... May 4 who do u call 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,362 • Total comments across all topics: 281,235,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC