Federal inmate dies by suicide after 118 days in solitary confinement
Guy Langlois, who spent 18 years in jail, died by suicide at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., putting an end to his 118-day stay in solitary confinement. Alison Crawford is a senior reporter in CBC's parliamentary bureau, covering justice, public safety, the Supreme Court and Liberal Party of Canada.
