Driver in high-speed Fredericton crash gets $6,500 fine, 3-year driving ban

El-Khoury pleaded guilty in February to two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm. A Fredericton man who crashed his sports car at high speed into a tree near the Delta Hotel and injured his two passengers has avoided jail but will have to pay a $6,500 fine.

