DFO wins court victory to prevent corporate control of inshore fishery

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has won a court decision upholding its right to prevent the corporate takeover of inshore fisheries in Atlantic Canada and Quebec. "It was a challenge of the government's power to manage the fishery for all Canadians," said Graeme Gawn, a lobster fisherman from Nova Scotia's Digby County and a representative of the Maritime Fishermen's Union.

