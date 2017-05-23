Coastal flooding expected in parts of the province, warns Environment Canada

With a combination of onshore winds and high tides over the next two days, meteorologists are warning of a potential storm surge across the northern part of the province, as well as the Fundy coast. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Bathurst and Campbellton areas, as well as Saint John, with higher than normal water levels expected at high tide overnight on Friday and into early Saturday morning.

