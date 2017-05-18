Charles urges action to tackle - esca...

Charles urges action to tackle - escalating disaster' of plastics in sea

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Guardian-series.co.uk

The Prince of Wales has urged the world to tackle the "escalating ecological and human disaster" of plastics in the sea as he launched a competition with Dame Ellen MacArthur to find solutions to the problem. Charles has joined forces with the famous yachtswoman to encourage scientists, entrepreneurs, retailers and industry figures to take up the double challenge of designing packaging that uses less plastic and is recyclable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... Tue Michael 1
News Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since ... May 4 who do u call 1
News Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p... Apr 30 chugs are POS 8
News Ian Bush trial: Letters sent to 'Extortion Cana... Apr 28 The Hand of FATE 1
News 'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h... Apr 21 after the fact 1
News What's up Today (Jul '08) Apr 19 dlsanford 10
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... Apr 18 Crawford 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC