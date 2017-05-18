Charles urges action to tackle - escalating disaster' of plastics in sea
The Prince of Wales has urged the world to tackle the "escalating ecological and human disaster" of plastics in the sea as he launched a competition with Dame Ellen MacArthur to find solutions to the problem. Charles has joined forces with the famous yachtswoman to encourage scientists, entrepreneurs, retailers and industry figures to take up the double challenge of designing packaging that uses less plastic and is recyclable.
