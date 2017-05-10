Charles and Camilla attend ceremony at war memorial in Dublin

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have taken part in a ceremony at a war memorial in Dublin on the final day of their tour of the island of Ireland. They attended the unveiling of Victoria Cross paving stones in memory of four Irish-born soldiers - Corporal John Cunningham, Company Sergeant Major Robert Hill Hanna, Lieutenant Frederick Maurice Watson Harvey and Private Michael James O'Rourke.

