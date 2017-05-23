Carbine rifles were a 'high priority' for RCMP, Moncton massacre trial told
A top Mountie has testified at the national police force's Labour Code trial stemming from a 2014 shooting rampage in Moncton, N.B., that the carbine rifle program was a "high priority" for the RCMP. Deputy Commissioner Kevin Brosseau says he worked on the project for about a year beginning in January 2011 and that it was his highest concern at the time.
