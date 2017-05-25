Car crashes into Tim Hortons in Hampton, injures customer
The collision at Tim Hortons in Hampton occurred in the parking lot, at the front of the building, said RCMP. A car smashed into the Hampton Tim Hortons on Monday shortly before noon, causing "significant" structural damage and sending a customer to the hospital with undetermined injuries, police say.
