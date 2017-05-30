Canada must act fast on branding of vape products, cancer group says
A Fredericton girl was taken to hospital after she tasted e-cigarette fluid from a vial she found in a school playground and thought was a sugary treat. The Canadian Cancer Society is calling on the federal government to move quickly on tougher regulations surrounding the labelling of vaping products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|Tue
|Conservative Kong...
|13
|St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10)
|May 28
|stolen ambulance
|8
|Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08)
|May 24
|A Criminology Stu...
|41
|Mob justice incident in Grand Manan features in... (Sep '06)
|May 19
|Max Power
|127
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ...
|May 19
|Snotberger StNorb...
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC