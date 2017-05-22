Canada, 10 other countries will move ...

Canada, 10 other countries will move forward on a new TPP after US withdrawal

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Barriere Star Journal

Canada and 10 other countries agreed this weekend to re-evaluate the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the controversial trade deal that has been assumed dead since the U.S. pulled out in January. Trade officials said the deal would change significantly without American involvement, although leaders from the 11 remaining countries are still figuring out what a revised trade plan would look like.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... 2 hr Erring Selby Inde... 3
News Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08) 3 hr Kys 37
News Mob justice incident in Grand Manan features in... (Sep '06) May 19 Max Power 127
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ... May 19 Snotberger StNorb... 1
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
News Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since ... May 4 who do u call 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,990 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC