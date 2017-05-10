Bug nerd alert: Ottawa looking for citizen scientists to count moths, save trees
Natural Resources Canada is looking for so-called citizen scientists to help in its battle against spruce budworm, a moth that has devastated forests in parts of Eastern Canada. The program, spearheaded by the Canadian Forest Services, is entering its third summer and now has more than 400 members of the public counting bugs in six provinces and Maine, U.S. The endeavour is part of a collaboration with various ministries, businesses and universities.
